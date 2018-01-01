Human remains found buried in a field in Bloomfield

Clear
Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 9:57 AM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 11:07 AM

Human remains were found buried in a field in Bloomfield on Thursday.

Bloomfield Police said human remains were found at a wetlands site at 182 Woodland Ave.

State Police K-9 units were used to search the area.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes processed the scene and removed the remains.

The medical examiner's office is working to positively identify them.

Bloomfield Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Bloomfield Police.

