Peabody Awards Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Peabody Awards, which is considered the most prestigious award in electronic media.

Facts: May 19, 2018 - The 77th Peabody Awards gala takes place.

May 20, 2017 - The 76th Peabody Awards gala takes place.

The awards are named after George Foster Peabody, a major benefactor of the University of Georgia.

The awards are administered by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia.

Award submissions are designated as documentary, entertainment, news, children's, educational, and public service, but there are no categories for the awards themselves.

The entries are from the year before the date of the actual awards.

The winners are chosen after review and face-to-face deliberations by the Peabody Board of Jurors, a "distinguished" 18-member panel of TV critics, industry heavyweights and other arts and culture experts.

There is no set number of awards given out every year.

Timeline: 1938 - The National Association of Broadcasters forms a committee to create awards for radio similar to the Pulitzer Prizes for print materials.

1939-1940 - Committee member and manager of WSB-Radio in Atlanta, Lambdin Kay asks the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism to sponsor the awards.

March 29, 1941 - First Peabody Awards ceremony takes place at a banquet at the Commodore Hotel in New York - the awards are for radio broadcasts from 1940.

1948 - Television programs are included for the first time.

1981 - Cable television is added.

1993 - Christiane Amanpour wins a Peabody Award for her reporting on the war in Bosnia. She also wins the award in 1998 for International Reporting.

August 23, 2000 - The award presentation ceremony is aired on television for the first time on Georgia Public Television. A record-setting 36 awards are presented for programs broadcast in 1999.

2001 - Webcast entries are now accepted.

April 2015 - It is announced that the format of the the format of the award presentation ceremony will move to an evening event for the first time.

April 7, 2015 - The creation of a 24-member advisory board is announced. The board, "will provide guidance and support to the Peabody program's future initiatives."

George Foster Peabody: Lived July 27, 1852-March 4, 1938

Birth Place: Columbus, Georgia; grew up in Brooklyn, New York.

Banker and philanthropist.

Introduced President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the restorative waters of his Warm Springs, Georgia, resort.

CNN Peabody Awards: 1983 - For Significant News and Information Programming 1987 - Coverage of the Stock Market Crash 1989 - Coverage of China 1990 - Coverage of the Persian Gulf War 1991 - Coverage of the Soviet Coup 1992 - Larry King Live Election Coverage 1998 - CNN Productions, Atlanta, Georgia, and Jeremy Isaacs Productions, "Cold War" 2000 - CNN Productions, Atlanta, Georgia, Insight Television, and Channel 4 International, London, UK, "CNN Perspectives: Cry Freetown" 2001 - CNN Presents: Beneath the Veil and Unholy War 2002 - Terror on Tape 2005 - Coverage of Hurricane Katrina 2007 - CNN Presents: God's Warriors 2008 - Coverage of 2008 Presidential Primary Campaigns and Debates 2010 - Coverage of the Gulf Oil Spill 2011 - Coverage of the Arab Spring 2011 - CNN Heroes: An All Star Tribute 2011 - Fareed Zakaria GPS 2012 - Coverage Inside Syria and Homs 2013 - Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown 2014 - Coverage of Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls and Investigative Reports: Crisis at the VA 2016 - Coverage in Iraq and Syria

Three personal Peabody Awards have been received with regard to CNN:

1993 - Christiane Amanpour, Personal Award

1997 - Ted Turner, Personal Award

1998 - Christiane Amanpour, Personal Award International Reporting