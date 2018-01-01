Initial reports say 1 US service member killed in Syria blast

A US service member was killed in an improvised explosive device attack in the Manbij, Syria, area on Thursday, a US official with knowledge of the initial reports from the battlefield tells CNN.

Two members of the US-led coalition in Syria were killed and five were wounded in the attack, the coalition said.

The coalition said details about the incident are being withheld pending further investigation and that the names of those killed will be released "at the discretion of the pertinent national authorities."

The US maintains about 2,000 US troops in Syria, who mostly work with local allies fighting ISIS in Syria.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US would "be coming out of Syria like very soon," just hours after the Pentagon highlighted the need for US troops to remain in the country for the immediate future.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told reporters that "important work remains to guarantee the lasting defeat of these violent extremists" in the country.