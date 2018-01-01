Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ford's new CEO made way less than the CEO Ford fired

Ford fired its CEO last year. But he still made more than the new guy.Mark Fields lost his job in May, but he ...

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 7:52 AM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 11:10 AM

Ford fired its CEO last year. But he still made more than the new guy.

Scroll for more content...

Mark Fields lost his job in May, but he took home $23.5 million for those five months of 2017. Jim Hackett, the new CEO, was paid $16.7 million -- for running Ford's self-driving car business in the first half of the year and as CEO for the second half

Hackett got a $1 million bonus when he was named CEO, and his annual $1.8 million salary was roughly equal to Field's pay rate the last two years. Prorated, Hackett took home $1.3 million in salary, and Fields got $1.1 million.

Part of the difference in pay between the two executives is that Fields got an $8.2 million exit package. Also, the value of Fields' defined benefit pension plan grew $6 million. Newer executives like Hackett do not participate in that kind of pension plan. Fields had been with Ford for 28 years at the time of his departure.

Related: Ford profits hit by lower sales, higher costs

Fields was fired partly because of Ford's stock slump. Ford shares fell 37% over Fields' tenure as CEO. Since Hackett took the job, shares have been essentially flat, rising only 2% in 10 months, and badly trailing much larger gains in the broader market.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events