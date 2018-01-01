Clear

Homebound Heisman winner returns to favorite surf spot

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 4:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 6:59 PM

Marcus Mariota is making waves again - but it's not for the way he can throw a game winning touchdown pass (to himself).

While on O'ahu for the Motiv8 Foundation, a non-profit organization established by Mariota in his rookie year, Hawai'i's Heisman Trophy winner traded in his helmet and pads for a boogie board and fins.

The Tennessee Titans starting quarterback and Saint Louis School alum was spotted Wednesday morning at Sandy beach - reportedly one of his favorite bodyboarding spots.

In between swells Mariota was even pictured smiling and chatting with other beach goers.

News of a contract clause forbidding Mariota from surfing swelled in 2015 when the then No. 2 overall NFL draft pick remained unsigned weeks into the recruitment season.

The NFL and sources close to Mariota's contract would later go on to say the clause as a myth.

