Malala Yousafzai Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Malala Yousafzai.

Personal: Birth date: July 12, 1997

Birth place: Mingora, Swat Valley, Pakistan

Father: Ziauddin Yousafzai, educator and activist

Mother: Toorpekai Yousafzai

Other Facts: The youngest recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize.

Her name means "grief stricken."

An asteroid, 2010 ML48, was officially named "316201 Malala" after her.

Timeline: September 1, 2008 - At a local press club in Peshawar, Malala gives her first speech, "How Dare the Taliban Take Away my Basic Right to Education?" in protest of school closings.

January-March 2009 - Malala, using the pen name Gul Makai, blogs for the BBC about her life under Taliban rule.

2009 - Is the subject of a New York Times documentary, "Class Dismissed," by Adam B. Ellick.

November 24, 2011 - Malala is awarded Pakistan's first national peace prize.

October 9, 2012 - In an assassination attempt, Malala is shot in the head by Taliban gunmen. The attack takes place when Malala is riding a bus on her way home from school; two other girls are injured.

October 15, 2012 - Malala is airlifted from Pakistan to England in order to be treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

February 3, 2013 - Undergoes her last surgery after being shot in the head.

February 8, 2013 - Malala is released from Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

March 19, 2013 - Returns to school attending Edgbaston High School for Girls in Birmingham, England.

April 2013 - The Malala Fund is established, which helps to provide grants for the education of girls.

April 18, 2013 - Is listed as one of Time's Most Influential People of the year.

July 12, 2013 - Malala addresses the United Nations in New York. This is her first formal public speech since her attack.

September 6, 2013 - Is awarded the International Children's Peace Prize.

October 2013 - Receives an Honorary Master of Arts from The University of Edinburgh.

October 2013 - The Malala Fund Organization is founded.

October 8, 2013 - Her autobiography written with Christina Brown, "I Am Malala," is published.

November 20, 2013 - Receives the Sakharov Prize for her bravery against the Taliban.

December 10, 2013 - Malala is awarded the United Nations Human Rights Prize, an award that is only given every five years.

April 15, 2014 - Receives an honorary doctorate of civil law from University of King's College.

July 14, 2014 - Malala appeals to Boko Haram militants to "stop misusing the name of Islam."

September 12, 2014 - 10 people are arrested for the attempted murder of Malala.

October 10, 2014 - Is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Kailash Satyarthi for activism on behalf of children's rights.

October 13, 2014 - Is listed as one of Time's 25 Most Influential Teens.

October 21, 2014 - The House of Commons unanimously votes to make Malala an honorary Canadian citizen.

2015 - Receives a Grammy Award for Best Children's Album for "I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World."

June 5, 2015 - It is announced that two people have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2012 attack on Malala. Eight other suspects have been acquitted.

April 10, 2017 - Is designated a UN Messenger of Peace.

August 17, 2017 - Announces she has been accepted to study at the University of Oxford.

March 29, 2018 - Malala returns to Pakistan for the first time since she was attacked by Taliban militants.