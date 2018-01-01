Clear

8-year-old may face charges for threatening letter to teacher, student

An 8-year-old student with the Pontiac School District may face charges for writing a threatening letter about this t...

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 7:01 PM

An 8-year-old student with the Pontiac School District may face charges for writing a threatening letter about this teacher and a classmate.

The child is a student at International Technology Academy WHRC on Parkhurst Street.

Police said he wrote a letter that threatened to kill his teacher and a classmate. The student told police he was upset with the student for telling the teacher that he had a cellphone in class and mad at the teacher for taking it away.

The student was transported to the police substation and interviewed with his mother present. The student was released to his mother while prosecutors review the case and decide whether or not to file criminal charges.

