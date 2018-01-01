Clear
Denver services back up and running following overnight outage; city blames software bug

City websites and other services are back up and running this morning following an outage that lasted into the night....

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 1:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 3:43 PM

City websites and other services are back up and running this morning following an outage that lasted into the night.

City employees' phone lines, email and 311 and text-to-911 were also among the services that were knocked out of commission Wednesday afternoon.

The exact cause of the outage isn't clear, but Mayor Michael Hancock's office says it was some kind of bug and not a malicious software attack that caused the issues.

The city had a similar outage on Tuesday that lasted for a few hours.

