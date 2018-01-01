Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in abandoned vehicle

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, Macon County authorities confirmed they are investigating the discovery of two bodies, found in an abandoned vehicle.

According to the post, deputies responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Jack Cabe Road about a mile from downtown Franklin.

The truck had been abandoned since at least Monday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

NCHP said a trooper checked the vehicle Monday after a report of a possible accident but didn't see anyone in the cab of the vehicle and didn't notice anything suspicious. Authorities could not say what time that check occurred.

Macon County Sheriff's deputies checked the abandoned vehicle Wednesday and discovered it belonged to person who was reported missing Monday. They then discovered the bodies in the bed of the truck, which had been covered by a hard shell.

Sheriff's deputies contacted MCSO detectives and the SBI.

Sheriff Robert Holland could not confirm a connection between the missing person and either of the victims found in the truck. He said the identities of the deceased will be released after family members have been notified.