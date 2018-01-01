Clear
Emily Blunt says she faced backlash over citizenship joke

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 11:15 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 1:58 PM

Emily Blunt says she will think twice the next time she decides to publicly weigh in on American politics.

Blunt, who is promoting her upcoming horror film, "A Quiet Place," directed by her husband John Krasinski, told the Evening Standard that she regrets an interview in which she said becoming a U.S. citizen was a "terrible mistake."

"It was a fairly innocuous joke because, you know, where I'm from we poke fun at our public figures," Blunt said. "I think I wasn't quite American enough to be able to say that."

The comment that sparked the backlash was made to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, following a Republican primary debate.

"I became an American citizen recently, and that night we watched the Republican debate, and I thought, 'This was a terrible mistake. What have I done?" Blunt said at the time.

After facing harsh criticism on conservative news programs and being vilified on social media, Blunt made a decision to make politics off limits, at least when it comes to her interviews. A few days after The Hollywood Reporter piece published, she went on the Today Show to publicly apologize.

"I have to be really careful now," Blunt continued. "Certain subjects, I just can't. Because I'm also someone who loathes getting in trouble. Ever since I was a kid, I've loathed getting in trouble."

"A Quiet Place" hits theaters April 6.

