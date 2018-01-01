New details in domestic attack, officer-involved shooting

Investigators have now released the names of those involved in a domestic attack and subsequent officer-involved shooting that left two Nampa residents dead Tuesday morning.

It happened in a home on the 7500 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa.

Following autopsies conducted Wednesday, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office has identified the male suspect as 29-year-old Evan C. Bashir of Meridian. He died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

22-year-old Kymberlee A. Larsen, of Nampa, died as the result of multiple slash and stab wounds.

The two surviving victims, 27-year-old Chelsea Larsen and 57-year-old Julianna Flowers, are both in stable condition following surgery Tuesday, according to Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker. They also suffered multiple slash and stab wounds, he said.

"Initial reports (Tuesday) indicated Kymberlee had died prior to officer's arrival. After review of additional information, it has been determined Kymberlee was still alive upon the arrival of officers," Decker stated in a news release. "Tragically, even with immediate first aid and assistance, she succumbed to her injuries before she could be transported to a hospital."

However, with the actions of first responders and immediate first-aid procedures, including the application of a tourniquet by a Nampa Police Officer, the other two victims were able to survive their injuries. Doctors reported the tourniquet application was a lifesaving measure for that individual, Decker said.

Investigators with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Task Force are looking at all evidence, including body camera footage.

It has been determined that only one officer fired his weapon, Decker said.