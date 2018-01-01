Clear
Employee's car falls into sinkhole in downtown St. Louis

As the clock hits 5 p.m., many are racing to jump in their cars to go home. However, News 4 Assignment Editor Bob Cyp...

Posted: Mar. 29, 2018 10:39 AM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2018 1:59 PM

As the clock hits 5 p.m., many are racing to jump in their cars to go home. However, News 4 Assignment Editor Bob Cyphers didn't expect his Wednesday to end like this.

Cyphers was walking to get his car from a parking lot near Busch Stadium in St. Louis when he saw the back end of his Kia SUV had fallen into a large sinkhole.

"I was walking to get my car from work and we see the police scene here," Cyphers said. "And I think what is the excitement is over here and the closer I get the worse it looks."

Police said they do not know when the sinkhole in the lot opened up.

"The worst part of it, it's my wife's car. This is the first time I've driven it to work over here. I need to call her, I just don't know what to say," said Cyphers.

After a lot of strategic thinking and two tow trucks, Cyphers' wife car was freed.

"I look pretty good for my age but under the hood, it's not looking so good," Cyphers said.

Turns out, his car was just fine- He was able to drive off the lot without any problems.

