Sarah Jessica Parker backs 'Sex and the City' costar Cynthia Nixon in NY governor bid

Sarah Jessica Parker has endorsed her "Sex and the City" costar Cynthia Nixon in her bid for New York governor.

In a post on Instagram, Parker described Nixon as a "mother," "activist," "advocate," "fighter," "NY'er" and "dear friend."

"My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote," Parker wrote, encouraging people to read about Nixon on her website.

Her post came one day after Page Six speculated Parker may not support Nixon in the race.

"I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid," Parker told the publication in a statement issued through her spokeswoman Ina Treciokas.

Kristin Davis, who also starred on "Sex and the City," backed Nixon following her announcement.

"I'm excited to support someone I have [known] for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life!" she tweeted.

Nixon formally announced last week that she is throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.

The actress and activist will challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found a majority of Democratic voters -- 64% -- in New York City believe Cuomo would be better for the city than Nixon.