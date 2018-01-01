2 dozen students, faculty shave heads for St. Baldrick's Foundation

Nearly two dozen students, faculty and community members shaved their heads on Wednesday for a good cause.

The event happened at Platt Technical High School in Milford and benefited the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

"I feel pretty good, I feel light-headed," said Tiffany Aguilar, a junior at Platt Technical High School.

The volunteer and donor-powered charity is committed to supporting research to find cures for childhood cancers.

"This started my sophomore year so this is my third year doing it," said Evan Murray, a senior.

The school's media center was packed as the hairdressing students turned full heads of hair into buzz cuts.

For those participating, however, they said it was the least they could do to support the cause.

"It's a great turnout here, so I'm very pleased. It's very humbling," said Kraig Swanson, plumbing and heating department, Emmett O'Brien Technical High School. "It's how to spend my prep period wisely."

Some students said they were nervous at first.

"It's going to grow back though, it's just hair," said Jeramiah Figueroa, a sophomore.

In year's past, the event has raised more than $6,000.

As of noon time, they hit roughly $2,400.

"A dollar, 5 cents, anything helps," said Anya Farber, a special education teacher.