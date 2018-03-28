Trump kids jab Jeb after Bush says his children 'actually love me'

Donald Trump Jr. hit former Florida Governor Jeb Bush on Twitter early Thursday after Bush's remarks on having children "who actually love me" were seen as a swipe at President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a forum at Yale University Tuesday, Bush joked "I'm still in therapy," following the 2016 election before reflecting on his children. Though Bush's children remark didn't mention Trump by name, the Yale Daily News wrote "several audience members interviewed after the event said they interpreted Bush's comment as a jab at Trump," prompting the conservative "Daily Caller" to report, "Jeb Pokes Trump: My Kids 'Actually Love Me.'"

"Jeb! I love everything about my father," Trump Jr. wrote, retweeting the Daily Caller's report. "I love that he's a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he's President (all those things you're not)". The president's son also praised his father's political acumen and 2016 campaign, writing, "Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life's work."

The increased scrutiny prompted the Yale Daily News to issue a correction: "A previous version of this article stated that Bush's comment that he 'went home to my children that actually love me' was meant as a jab at President Donald Trump. In fact, Bush did not directly refer to Trump - but he was speaking about his loss in the 2016 South Carolina Republican presidential primary, which Trump won."

In his Yale remarks, Bush did criticize the President directly, calling him a "Republican in name only" while lamenting "the fracturing of the conservative movement."

Bush warned that "the 21st-century conservative agenda cannot be nostalgic about the past," and instead advocated for technological innovation and increased civility in politics, the Yale Daily News reported.