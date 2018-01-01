Tobias Menzies to play Prince Philip in 'The Crown'

Award-winning Netflix drama "The Crown" is getting a new Prince Philip for season three.

Tobias Menzies, best known for his roles in the television series "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander," will take over from Matt Smith, Netflix announced Wednesday.

Menzies will appear alongside actress Olivia Colman, who has taken over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy for seasons three and four.

Older than Foy and Smith, the two new leads will portray the now middle-aged royal couple from the mid-1960s onward.

The news comes after a producer on the series revealed that Foy was paid less than Smith during the first two seasons of the show.

Speaking at the INTV conference in Jerusalem, executive producer Suzanne Mackie attributed the pay gap to Smith's experience and fame from starring in the iconic British television series "Doctor Who" prior to joining the cast of "The Crown."

"Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," Mackie said, according to a report in Variety.

The UK production company Left Bank Pictures later apologized for the "media storm" that surrounded Smith and Foy and said it supports "the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias."

Season two was released on Netflix in December. Season three is expected later this year or in 2019.