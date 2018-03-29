Disgraced Aussie cricketers returning home after ball tampering ban

Three Australian cricketers found guilty of ball-tampering in a scandal that's rocked the sport are expected to return home Thursday to face angry supporters who feel betrayed by their actions.

Scroll for more content...

Rookie fielder Cameron Bancroft was due to arrive in Perth Thursday afternoon.

Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, who were both stripped of their leadership positions, are en route to Sydney.

Warner posted an apology on social media to "cricket fans in Australia and all over the world" ahead of his arrival, in which he said "mistakes have been made."

He tweeted: "I apologize for my part and take responsibility for it... It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy." He added that he would speak out "in a few days."

The trio has admitted to conspiring to scuff the ball in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage over South Africa, where the national team is in the middle of a four Test series.

Smith was heckled by cricket fans at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport as he departed South Africa.

Crowds yelled "cheat" at the batsman, who refused to answer journalists' questions as a phalanx of police officers ushered him toward the secure area.

Lengthy bans

Smith and Warner have been banned from playing for the national side for a year following their roles in the incident during the third Test against South Africa, which caused national outrage. Bancroft, the junior player, is banned for eight months.

All three players will also have to complete 100 hours of voluntary service in community cricket before being considered for future selection.

While Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted that the bans were the "right decision," others, including Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, have called them too severe a punishment.

Smith and Warner have also been banned from participating in India's domestic cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), in 2018, the country's league and Board of Control for Cricket announced Wednesday.

Earlier Warner had stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad.

The final Test of the series against South Africa kicks off on Friday. The three suspended players will be replaced by Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns for the fourth Test, with Tim Paine appointed captain.

Sponsors flee

In the wake of the scandal, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has dropped Smith as one of its brand ambassadors. The institution in a statement said it will continue to support women's, grassroots and indigenous cricket in partnership with Cricket Australia.

The news comes as sports equipment company Asics also announced the termination of its sponsorship of Warner and Bancroft.

"The decisions and actions taken by David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are not something that Asics tolerates and are contrary to the values the company stands for," Asics said in a statement Wednesday.

The companies are just the latest sponsors to distance themselves from the disgraced cricketers. Major Cricket Australia sponsor, Magellan Financial Group, terminated its three-year partnership with the team, according to a notice posted on the Australian stock exchange (ASX) on Thursday.

Electronics giant LG Australia has also confirmed to CNN Money that it will not renew its sponsorship with Warner.

Watershed moment

John Buchanan, a former coach for the Australian team between 1999 to 2007, told CNN Sport that Cricket Australia was facing a watershed moment.

"There's a feeling in Australia this isn't just a one-off incident," he said. "It's been building over a long period of time and the culture between the team really needs to be addressed really seriously.

"What comes next will be a real test for Cricket Australia with how they deal with this issue."

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland apologized on behalf of the organization, to both Australia and South Africa.

"I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans," Sutherland said during a press conference.

"I want to apologize to all Australians that these events have taken place, particularly to all the kids who love cricket and idolize the players. I want to also apologize to cricket South Africa and South African fans that this issue has overshadowed what otherwise should have been a wonderful series."