Kellyanne Conway's husband is still trolling the White House

George Conway, the husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, appears to be trolling President Donald Trump.

Conway, a Washington lawyer who was considered for multiple Justice Department posts early in Trump's tenure, has become a subtle yet frequent, critic of the President, using his Twitter account to weigh in on Trump's decisions and retweet articles that are less than flattering for the White House. He has previously confirmed the Twitter account is his but neither Kellyanne nor George Conway responded to CNN requests for comment on this story.

It's a unique disconnect for a man whose wife spends her time defending Trump, vocally championing his administration and touting his success.

Most recently, Conway called a New York Times report that Trump's lawyer discussed pardons for two ex-aides "flabbergasting."

But Conway has also weighed in on Stormy Daniels' claims of a sexual relationship with Trump, retweeting a former federal prosecutor who noted that a lawsuit from Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- could open the President up to discovery and possible depositions under oath.

He has also recently retweeted a Wall Street Journal editorial that knocked Trump's "self-indulgence" in the Daniels matter, passed on a story about how multiple lawyers have turned down the President's request to join his legal team and echoed a professor who threw cold water on Trump's idea that trade wars are easy to win.

The most eye-opening recent message from Conway came last week, when he retweeted CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins' observation that White House officials speaking for the President are in a difficult position because Trump routinely says one thing but does another.

"So true," he wrote. "It's absurd. Which is why people are banging down the doors to be his comms director."

The reason this is so eye-opening: One of the White House officials speaking for the President is Conway's wife, Kellyanne.

Conway described himself as a Trump supporter last year when he was considered to be the President's nominee to run the Justice Department's civil division. He later withdrew his name from consideration, though.

"I am profoundly grateful to the President and to the attorney general for selecting me to serve in the Department of Justice," Conway said in a statement. "I have reluctantly concluded, however, that, for me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government."

He added: "Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government."

A source also told CNN last year that Conway was a potential candidate for solicitor general, a job that eventually went to Noel Francisco, the then-principal deputy solicitor general.

Conway did not wait long after pulling his name from consideration, however, to fault Trump for tweeting about how the Justice Department handled the President's attempt to institute a travel ban for six Muslim-majority counties.

Trump tweeted that his Justice Department shouldn't have proposed a "watered down, politically correct version" to the Supreme Court.

Conway responded: "These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad."

In a series of tweets, Conway later argued that he still "VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order and of course, my wonderful wife."

"Which is why I said what I said this morning," he continued. "Every sensible lawyer in (White House Counsel Office) and every political appointee at DOJ wd agree with me (as some have already told me)."