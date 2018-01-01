Horse therapy program helps people of all ages cope, overcome obstacles

The Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center has been helping Western New Yorkers since 1983.

LTRC provides opportunities for people with cognitive, physical, emotional and learning disabilities. The center has also had success helping veterans heal emotional wounds. Spring sessions are now open for enrollment.

The center has 14 horses of all sizes to accommodate all body shapes, sizes and physical differences. Each horse has been through an extensive trial period to insure they're friendly and adaptable to the program.

Programs are available for people as young as two years old and into their senior years. Not all programs involve horseback riding, groundwork programs are also available. LTRC offers a number of different therapy options, from programs where shy children can improve their speaking and reading skills by reading to horses to programs where people who don't have the use of their legs can mimic the gait of human walking to improve physical therapy.

You can learn more about programs offered at the center by checking their website.