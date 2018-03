Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Detectives with London's Metropolitan Police said Wednesday they believe former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter first came into contact with a nerve agent at their home address, and police have identified the highest concentration of the nerve agent to date as being on their home's front door. The pair were poisoned March 4 and hospitalized after being exposed to what British police believe was a military-grade nerve agent.