Family uses an alligator for the 'gender reveal'

Most couples who host "gender reveal" parties use a cake.Mike Kliebert announced the news with an alligator....

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 3:01 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2018 6:59 PM

Most couples who host "gender reveal" parties use a cake.

Mike Kliebert announced the news with an alligator.

In a video posted on Facebook, Kliebert opens the jaws of an alligator and waits to be handed something about the size of a bowling ball. As friends and family cheer him on, Kliebert puts the ball into the gator's mouth and lets the beast chomp down.

In a split second, the gator's jaws burst through the "ball" - which was actually a hollowed out watermelon. And to the delight of the crowd, gobs of jello fly out of the gator's mouth. The jello is blue.

The baby will be a boy.

Kliebert, who goes by the title "T-Mike, the Gator King" is an alligator wrangler, trainer, and tour guide. You can learn more about his tours at http://www.kliebertgatortours.com/.

