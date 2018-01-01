8th grader's 'business' raises money for Cheer Stars team at Peak Athletics

An 8th grader assigned a capstone project to create a business has decided instead to create a non-profit to help others.

"When I heard The Stars, a team at Peak Athletics, wanted to go to a national competition, I wanted to help them get there and financially support them," explained Miranda Lockwood.

The Cheer Stars team is made up of 17 girls with different challenges.

"A couple kids are blind and a couple kids are in wheelchairs," Lockwood said.

Lockwood started her fundraising with a GoFundMe page. She raised more than $5,500 of her $10,000 goal.

But Lockwood isn't done yet.

"In the future, I'll be filling for a 501(c)(3) so I can do future projects," Lockwood said.

Learn more on Lockwood's GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/thestarsorganization