A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg keeps schooling lawmakers on social media

In under 280 characters, David Hogg has mastered the art of the clapback.

The Parkland survivor rose to the spotlight after demanding that lawmakers "take some action" following the shooting that claimed 17 lives at his school.

But as some politicians go online to discredit him and his peers, Hogg proves that no one is more social media savvy than a teenager on a mission.

On Monday, Iowan Republican Rep. Steve King took a jab at the young activists, asking why people under 21 should be allowed to vote if they feel like they're too young to handle the responsibility of gun ownership.

"Maybe because so many of us are gunned down before we even become 21 @SteveKingIA you prove exactly why so many American's are done with politicians like you who only have the goal of dividing America to make us weaker," Hogg lobbed back.

The exchange occurred after King's campaign posted a Facebook meme attacking student organizer Emma Gonzalez for sporting a Cuban flag at the March For Our Lives. Hogg quickly jumped to his friend's defense.

"She's a beautiful woman of Cuban descent and we love her," he responded. "You would too if you ever got the chance to meet her. We need to love each other as Americans regaurdless of our descent, ethnicity or race. #LoveTrumpsHate"

Which he followed up with, "Also who's running against this guy."

Hogg is the target of quite a few conspiracies himself. But he isn't letting King -- or other lawmakers -- off the hook so easily. He also called out Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been vocal about his Cuban heritage, for not backing Gonzalez up.

"Hey @MarcoRubio," he wrote. "@Emma4Change s family fled Cuba to escape totalitarianism and live in freedom just like your family could you please respond to @SteveKingIA"

It's not the first time Stoneman Douglas students have put the pressure on Rubio.

During a CNN town hall, they challenged the Florida legislator and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch on gun laws. And Hogg hasn't forgotten about Rubio's ties to the gun rights organization.

So when the senator tweeted on March 25 that people with different political views can come together to "achieve meaningful change" -- in reference to his phone call with a victim's mother -- Hogg had something to say.

"You can too Rubio, by denouncing the NRA or resigning," he replied. " I'll gladly pay the $1.05 for you to do so. Denounce them and join the revolution, for you know how these people at the NRA scare and manipulate politicians far more than anyone."

In fact, many marchers wore $1.05 price tags during the March For Our Lives, which were meant to represent the total sum of NRA donations Rubio received divided by the number of students in the state of Florida. This, they believe, is how much the lawmaker values the life of each student.

But as the arguments from opposing politicians get more heated, Hogg keeps showing that kids raised in the age of the Internet can give as much as they get.

On Sunday, former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum suggested CPR training would be more useful than stricter gun legislation in active shooter situations. Hogg took to Twitter to air his grievances with Santorum.

"I think @RickSantorum might need to learn CPR for the NRA following midterms," he responded.

Santorum has since walked back on his statements.