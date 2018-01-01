UPDATE: Woman killed by suspected DUI driver was pregnant

Loved ones have identified the victim of a 3-car crash on Monday as Nikki Leiwalo. The 29-year-old woman was pregnant with her second child.

"I can't explain it, I don't even know how to help my son," said husband Anthony Cruz.

Cruz and Leiwalo have a 9-year-old son together. The couple was anxiously awaiting the arrival of their second son in May.

Cruz says his wife was killed just blocks from her job. His unborn son died on scene as well.

"He was five pounds already. They were expecting him to be a nine-pound baby," said Cruz.

Although his life is shattered, Cruz says he is determined to keep going for his son. He says his goal is to make sure his child goes to college. That is what his wife would have wanted.

ORIGINAL: Las Vegas police responded to a 3-car at the intersection of West Lake Mead and North Rainbow boulevards Monday morning.

Police said around 6:50 a.m., a Dodge Dart was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard and was approaching West Lake Mead Boulevard. A Honda Passport was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard behind the Dodge Dart. A Dodge Durango was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard and was overtaking the Honda and Dodge Dart.

Police said the Dodge Durango sideswiped the right side of the Honda with the left side and then impacted the rear of the Dodge Dart with the front. The Dodge Dart traveled off the east side of the roadway and impacted a sign pole. The Dodge Durango came to rest in the roadway north

of the Dodge Dart.

The operator of the Dodge Dart, a 29-year-old Las Vegas woman, was pronounced dead at the collision scene by emergency medical personnel and the driver of the Honda remained at the scene with minor injuries.

The operator of the Dodge Durango left the scene on foot but was located by police. The man, identified as 26-year-old Timothy Haas of Las Vegas, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol involving death and felony hit-and-run charges.