Two dead following Nampa stabbing and officer involved shooting

UPDATE: Police say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly after 8 o'clock Tuesday morning, reporting a disturbance involving a possible stabbing in the 7500 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa.

Scroll for more content...

When officers arrived on the scene, reports say they found one woman dead, two others seriously injured -- and a suspect inside the house with a weapon. Police are not yet disclosing the type of weapon, citing an ongoing investigation.

Shortly after the first responding officers entered the home, multiple shots were fired by at least one of the officers -- both of whom are now on paid administrative leave -- killing the suspect. Three children were present at the time of the incident.

The names of the victims and the suspect are not yet being released, pending notification of families.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency of the Critical Incident Task Force, investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The Canyon County Sheriff Kiernan Donahue says the victim and suspect knew each other, and the incident was the result of a domestic disturbance.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED:

Nampa Police officers, paramedics, and the Canyon County Coroner are at a home in the 7500 block of Edgebrook Drive where police say a stabbing left multiple victims with unknown injuries.

Nampa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha said a caller reported a disturbance at the home shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Shortly after two officers arrived, one officer fired shots. It was not immediately released why the shots were fired or who -- if anyone -- was injured.

Riha said there are "multiple victims" on the scene. He was not immediately available to speak about details of the incident or possible injuries.