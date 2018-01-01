Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Judge throws out some charges against Penn State frat members in hazing death

A Pennsylvania judge threw out involuntary manslaughter charges Wednesday against five members of the Beta Theta Pi f...

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2018 1:15 PM

A Pennsylvania judge threw out involuntary manslaughter charges Wednesday against five members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State in the alleged hazing death of a pledge, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Scroll for more content...

It's the second time Judge Allen Sinclair has rejected involuntary manslaughter charges in the case.

Sophomore Timothy Piazza, 19, died February 4, 2017, after drinking large quantities of alcohol during his first night of pledging at Beta Theta Pi fraternity. The frat was supposed to be alcohol-free.

Surveillance footage played in court shows Piazza falling repeatedly, including down a flight of stairs, following the event that involving heavy drinking.

Some members of the fraternity still face charges, including conspiracy, hazing and alcohol violations.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article gave the incorrect number of defendants who faced involuntary manslaughter charges. Five former fraternity members faced involuntary manslaughter charges, which have now been dropped.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events