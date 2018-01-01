Ireland announces date for abortion referendum

Ireland will hold a referendum on whether abortion should be legalized on May 25, Irish Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy announced Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

Legalizing abortion requires a change to the Irish constitution.

"I've just signed the order for polling day on the referendum on repealing the 8th amendment to the constitution," Murphy tweeted.

The amendment places the right to life of an unborn child on equal footing with the mother's right to life.

Developing story, more to follow.