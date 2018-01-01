Phoenix FD: 1-year-old taken to the hospital without a pulse after being found in bucket with liquid

Phoenix fire officials say a 1-year-old boy was not breathing after he was found in a bucket on Tuesday evening.

Air15 video showed multiple police units in a neighborhood near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:15 p.m.

Police say the child was found in a bucket with liquid inside.

The boy did not have a pulse when crews left for the hospital, according to fire officials.

Police said Wednesday morning that at last check, the child was revived and was recovering. Details on the extent of injuries were not available.

According to the initial investigation, no criminal conduct was found to be related to the incident. No further information has been released.