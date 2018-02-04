No, Tyga is not Kylie Jenner's baby daddy

Tyga is apparently tired of people saying he fathered Kylie Jenner's child.

The rapper recently tweeted about the rumor that he's the dad of Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, who was born in February.

"I've never said anything about someone else's child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so," Tyga tweeted. "Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people's families."

Born Michael Nguyen-Stevenson, the rapper has a complicated history with the reality star/makeup mogul.

Speculation that they were together heated up in 2014 when Tyga ended his engagement to Blac Chyna, the mother of his son, days after attending Jenner's 17th birthday party.

At the time, the rapper tweeted that he was not involved with Jenner.

"Dont [sic] believe the rumors, been friends with the family forever," he wrote. "Were [sic] all just friends."

After more than a year of popping up on social media, they pretty much went public when Jenner appeared as his love interest in Tyga's music video for his song "Stimulated."

Things got hectic in 2016 when Blac Chyna and Jenner's brother, Rob Kardashian, announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

In 2016 Blac Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream Kardashian, but she is no longer with her daughter's father.

Tyga and Jenner were reportedly off and on before splitting for good in April 2017.

She was soon spotted with rapper Travis Scott.

In September 2017, sources close to the family confirmed to CNN that Jenner, then 20, was expecting her first child.

And while Jenner has never publicly named Travis Scott as the father of her newborn, as part of her birth announcement she shared a video of intimate moments from her pregnancy which included him.

Her daughter also shares the same last name as the rapper, who was born Jacques Webster.

Tyga ended his tweet with an appeal.

"I have nothing to do with any of that," he wrote. "People should be able to live in peace."