CNN's Anderson Cooper to interview James Comey in town hall

CNN's Anderson Cooper will host a town hall with former FBI Director James Comey on April 25, the network announced Wednesday.

The hour-long town hall will be taped in front of a live audience at Comey's alma mater, William & Mary, in Williamsburg, Virginia, and will air at 8 p.m. ET.

It will be cohosted by the Student Assembly at William & Mary.

Cooper will ask Comey about his new book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, & Leadership," which is set for release on April 17, as well as his public firing and the high-profile cases he oversaw, including the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation and potential ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

The town hall is set to take place nearly a week after CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with Comey during a live interview that will be aired on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to live television viewing, the town hall can also be viewed via CNNgo at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.