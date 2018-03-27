Hollywood has fun with #WhoBitBeyonce

Celebrities are chomping at the bit to get in on "Bite-gate."

The internet has been burning up with theories after Tiffany Haddish said in an interview that an unidentified actress bit superstar singer Beyonc- on the face at a party last December.

Some celebs have been poking fun at the alleged incident.

TV mogul Ryan Murphy joked Tuesday about a potential new "American Crime Series" titled "Who Bit Beyonc-?"

"It's happening," he captioned an Instagram photo of a slide showing the title. "Who should play Beyonc-?"

Murphy, of course, is the man behind the FX anthology series "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

"Buffy The Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a picture of herself with fangs on Instagram late Tuesday, teasing that she was the culprit.

"All right, I admit it," Gellar wrote in the caption. "It was me #TheBiter."

"Girls" star Lena Dunham, who social media had placed at the top of a list of possible biters, posted a denial.

"As the patron saint of "She would do that..." I didn't.," Dunham tweeted Tuesday.

"Lip Sync Battle" co-host Chrissy Teigen claims to know who did it.

Tweeting, "I AM NEVER TELLING I'm scared I've said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!"

Teigen, who is expecting her second child, appeared on "Today" Tuesday in her role as the new creative consultant for Pampers,

Naturally, the hosts couldn't wait to sink their teen into the "Bite-gate" mystery. Teigen compared it to "a millennial 'Who shot JR."

"The problem is I love everybody involved," Teigen said, adding that she was zipping it.