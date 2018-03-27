5 things for March 28: North Korea & China, Sacramento, water park death, new organ

Meet the "clown" running for Congress in South Carolina. No, really. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. North Korea and China

Kim Jong Un really did make that rumored trip to China. And the North Korean leader reportedly talked about getting rid of his country's nukes with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese state media reported Kim said he's committed to denuclearization--- with conditions;-North Korean-state media reported Xi accepted an invitation to visit Kim in Pyongyang. Experts think Kim made the trip to Beijing because he'll need support from North Korea's closest ally before possible meetings with the Presidents-of South Korea and the US.

2. Sacramento protests

Outrage and anger still burn hot in Sacramento, more than a week after police killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black father. Protesters yesterday pretty much took over a city council meeting. Clark's brother marched to the front of the chamber, jumped on the dais in front of the mayor and chanted Clark's name. Later, one man urged people to stand, point their cell phones at council members and ask, "Does this look like a gun?" -- a reference to the phone investigators found near Clark's body after police said he had a firearm. Protesters also again blocked entrances at the NBA home of the Sacramento Kings. The incident is a big test for the city's first African-American police chief.

3. Russia mall fire

It's a tragedy almost too horrible to fathom: Dozens of schoolchildren, killed in a fire. Some trapped children sent social media messages to their families; one fifth grader wrote, "We're burning. It's probably goodbye." In all, 64 people -- 41 of them children -- perished Sunday in the blaze at a shopping mall in Siberia. Hundreds of people protested yesterday, calling for an investigation. Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to the city to offer his condolences. It's believed the fire started in the mall's movie theater, which was full of families on spring break. Investigators say fire exits were blocked and the alarm system was off.

4. Kansas water park death

Two designers of a waterslide in Kansas face second-degree murder charges in the 2016 decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy at the Schlitterbahn water park. The park itself and its ex-operations director were charged last week with involuntary manslaughter. One of the designers also co-owns the park, which in a statement said the accused "are innocent." The construction company that designed and built the ride was also charged with murder. Caleb Schwab was killed while riding the Verruckt, billed as the world's tallest waterslide.

5. Interstitium study

Know much about the interstitium? We don't either. Apparently, it's the fluid-filled spaces within and between tissues all over your body. And some researchers consider it to be an organ, perhaps the body's biggest. Say what? Doctors and scientists have known about-interstitial tissue and interstitial fluid, but a new study in the journal Scientific Reports raises the possibility-that it could be an organ (though not everybody's convinced).-The study also suggests the interstitium may play a role in the spread of cancer cells.

"I've put my life in danger."

Olympic legend Michael Phelps, calling for the US Olympic Committee to do more to help athletes struggling with depression. Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, says his successes at each Olympic Games were followed by drug and alcohol use.

