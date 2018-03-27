Presidential misspellings create spike in dictionary searches

President Donald Trump is known for his Twitter feed, often posting seemingly off-the-cuff messages or providing commentary on the news of the day.

But his seeming lack of a filter on the social media platform has also led to several misspellings. And it's not always the President tapping away, he often dictates messages to an aide who ultimately presses send.

According to a report by Dictionary.com, when the President's account has tweeted misspelled words, it has corresponded with a spike in searches of the same words spelled incorrectly on the website.

The Washington Post also reported on this trend as noted by Dictionary.com.

"Each misspelling sparks a surge in searches on site, specifically searches for that exact configuration of letters, as Americans attempt to spellcheck both the president and themselves," Dictionary.com wrote.

Some specific misspellings that have sent people searching on Dictionary.com include when Trump tweeted: "I am honered to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States."

According to the Dictionary.com report, searches for the term "honered" went up 3,850% more than the previous week.

Additionally, Trump tweeted: "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

This led to people looking up how to spell the word "tap" and if it has two "p's," with a 46,300% percent increase in the searches, according to Dictionary.com data.

Trump's account also will occasionally delete a tweet with a misspelling and subsequently tweet a corrected version.