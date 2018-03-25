Australian cricketers to be sent home over ball-tampering scandal

Three members of the Australian cricket team will be sent home from Johannesburg over an embarrassing ball-tampering scandal that caused national outrage.

Captain Steve Smith, vice captain Dave Warner and fielder Cameron Bancroft will be replaced by three other players for the fourth test against South Africa, Cricket Australia announced Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation into the incident found that all three players had breached article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct, for conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

On Saturday, Smith and Bancroft admitted during a post-match press conference that they'd conspired to scuff the ball in an attempt to gain an unfair advantage over South Africa on the pitch.

The investigation found they were the only players who knew of the plan, which was concocted during the lunch break and carried out by young fielder Bancroft, who had played just eighth test matches. Bancroft was caught by TV cameras using yellow tape to pick up dirt, which he attempted to rub on the ball to change its performance.

Sanctions against the players are expected to be announced in the next 24 hours, Cricket Australia said.

Cricket Australia's CEO, James Sutherland, said the sanctions being considered will be "significant."

"I understand the appetite for urgency given the reputation of Australia as a sporting nation has been damaged in the eyes of many. However, urgency must be balanced with due process given the serious implications for all involved," Sutherland said.

The three players will be replaced by Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns, with Tim Paine appointed captain.

Sutherland also dismissed rumors that coach Darren Lehman was resigning.

"No other players or support staff had prior knowledge, including Darren Lehman, who has not resigned and will continue to coach under current contract," Sutherland said.

Sutherland apologized during a press conference, on behalf of the organization, to both Australia and South Africa.

"I understand and share the anger and disappointment of Australian fans," Sutherland said. "I want to apologize to all Australians that these events have taken place, particularly to all the kids who love cricket and idolize the players. I want to also apologize to cricket South Africa and South African fans that this issue has overshadowed what otherwise should have been a wonderful series."