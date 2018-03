Deputies in Okaloosa County had an unusual call Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Investigators said a car ended up in a swimming pool around 2 p.m. A woman told deputies she thought she put her vehicle in park while she ran into her Emerald Towers West apartment to grab some money.

While she was inside, her Honda Civic rolled through a fence and into the pool with her husband and daughter inside.

Everyone was able to safely make it out.