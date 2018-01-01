Nampa police officer arrested

Jarad Webb, 39, of Star -- and an officer of the Nampa Police Department –- has been charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Webb is also charged with a misdemeanor count of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

The Nampa Police Department says it was recently made aware of the criminal case against the officer.

"Nampa Police has cooperated fully with the Ada County Sheriff's Office in their investigation into this matter," said Nampa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha in a prepared statement.

Nampa Police did not identify the officer nor what action prompted the investigation.

"The suspected employee has been placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Nampa Police Department, Office of Professional Standards. No information from the internal investigation, nor information as to discipline, will be available to the public. Internal matters are protected information and not subject to the public records release laws," Riha pointed out.

He said the Nampa Police Department will release an update "if there is a change in employment status of the suspected employee."

According to Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman Patrick Orr, deputies arrested Webb Monday morning in Nampa on an arrest warrant on both charges.

He was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The warrant has a $50,000 bond, Orr stated.