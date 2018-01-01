Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu has mild viral illness, hospital tests show

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Tuesday due to a high fever and coughs, according to a statement from his office.

The statement said the Prime Minister's personal physician, Dr. Tzvi Herman Berkovich, thinks Netanyahu did not complete the period of rest needed for full recuperation since his illness two weeks ago, and his symptoms worsened.

"He is going through initial tests and once completed, the hospital will issue a statement on his condition," hospital officials said.

On Monday, Netanyahu was questioned for about 4- hours in an ongoing corruption investigation.

His wife, Sara, and son, Yair, were also questioned, a spokesperson for the Israeli Police and Israel Securities Authority said Monday.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a suspect in three corruption investigations, known as Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000.

The Prime Minister has said he is innocent.

Netanyahu has said "a shadow has fallen under the police investigation," and insisted the police cases have "holes like Swiss cheese."

Developing story - more to come