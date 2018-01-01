Man admits to snorting heroin before crash

A man who admitted to police that he snorted a bag of heroin before an overdose-related crash has a warrant out for his arrest.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, Scott L. Brown, 53, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla when he struck another vehicle from behind on Washington Street in Plainville.

The incident happened on March 21.

The warrant said a responding officer found Brown behind the wheel of the car, unresponsive. He was shaking and his eyes had rolled into the back of this head.

The officer said she recognized Brown's condition as a possible opiate overdose.

Brown's passenger told the officer that Brown was a user and that "he is obviously high on heroin."

The officer gave Brown the anti-overdose drug Narcan, after which he was taken to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Brown said he was not hurt in the crash.

The vehicle he struck sustained only minor bumper damage. His Corolla, however, had to be towed from the scene with front bumper damage.

A search of Brown's vehicle found 18 waxine bags of heroin and two empty ones. The combined weight of the drug was 3.9 grams, according to the warrant. The bags had been stamped with a Boston Red Sox emblem.

At the hospital, Brown admitted to snorting at least one bag of heroin before the crash. He said he began to lose consciousness before hitting the other vehicle. He didn't believe it was a big crash.

However, Brown refused to provide a blood or urine test.

The warrant charges Brown with illegal possession of heroin, driving under the influence and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.