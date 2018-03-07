Trump to attend dinner with political supporters on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is slated to attend a dinner at a private residence in Virginia on Tuesday, giving top supporters of a pro-Trump super PAC face time with the commander in chief.

White House officials and the head of America First Action, the super PAC hosting the event, contend that the dinner is not a fundraiser. But the event will give top Trump donors -- all of whom will likely be asked for money in the future -- an intimate event with the President.

This is the second dinner of its kind Trump will attend and a Republican with knowledge of the plans told CNN there are more planned in the future.

Trump "will be having dinner with a group of supporters at a private residence in Virginia" Tuesday night, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

"This dinner is not a fundraiser, no funds have been solicited," she said. Brian O. Walsh, the group's president, also said the event is not a fundraiser.

"America First Action is extremely honored to host President Trump as our special guest, along with supporters and friends of our organization," Walsh said. "These events are not fundraisers for America First Action or any other entity. We ensure that our activities at all times remain in full compliance with the law and ethics rules. Out of respect for Mr. Trump and our other guests, we have no further comment."

Trump had dinner at the home of former ambassador C. Boyden Gray earlier this month, where the President was joined by billionaire oilman Harold Hamm and Walsh, the head of America First Action.

Both dinners outside the White House are rare occurrences for Trump, who has spent almost all nights as president inside the White House, at one of his many estates or eating at the nearby Trump International Hotel.

Trump has had dinner or headlined an event at his nearby hotel more than a half-dozen times as president, but he has yet to leave the White House to eat at a another local Washington restaurant.

This is a departure from Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, who frequently had dinner at a number of Washington establishments.