House collapses in New Orleans with workers inside

Four people are injured, two of them seriously, after house under renovation in Central City collapsed on Monday.

It happened on Washington and South Liberty around 4:00 pm.

The New Orleans fire department called it a complete "pancake" collapse.

Three contractors who were working on the house were able to get out.

However, two of them were sent to the hospital in serious condition with broken bones, severe cuts, and concussion symptoms.

A homeowner next door was also injured when the collapsed home fell onto the side of his house.

Fire officials say he's not allowed back home until engineers determine it's structurally safe.