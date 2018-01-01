Clear

Celebration of life for former GA Governor Zell Miller

A celebration of life is taking place for former Georgia governor and United States Senator Zell Miller and former pr...

Posted: Mar. 27, 2018 12:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2018 12:21 PM

A celebration of life is taking place for former Georgia governor and United States Senator Zell Miller and former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George Bush are expected to speak at the service.

He passed away on Friday at the age of 86. Miller was at his home after being treated for Parkinson's Disease.

Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Georgia W. Bush will be on hand for the service, which will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta at 11 a.m.

After that, Miller will be taken to the state capitol where his body will lie in state in the rotunda for the remained of the day. A final executive state funeral will be held on Wednesday. All services are open to the public on a first-come, first serve basis.

