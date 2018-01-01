Emotional officer says goodbye to dying K9

Chula Vista police officers were mourning the death of one of their police dogs Monday.

Griffen, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, suffered from an undisclosed medical condition and passed away over the weekend, according to Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg. His handler Officer Chancellor, his handler's family and other members of the department's K9 program were present when he passed.

"It is hard to overstate the bond that a K-9 and his handler have when working long hours in dangerous situations. CVPD's law enforcement family extends deepest sympathies to his partner officer," CVPD stated.

Griffen worked alongside his handler mostly during the night shift. He was well-known in the South Bay community as he was a frequent guest at public events.

"On behalf of all the women and men at the Chula Vista Police Department, Thank You Griffen for your service, you will be missed."