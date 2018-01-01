Standoff ends in NC county man shooting himself

A standoff with officers in Rutherford County ended shortly after 2:00am. Authorities say someone was barricaded inside a home near Cliffside community outside Boiling Springs.

Rutherford County authorities made a welfare check to the person's home on Boylston Road and Cliffside Street shortly before 7:00pm Monday after hearing from co-workers that he might harm himself.

Authorities say when they arrived, shots were fired from inside the house striking two patrol cars.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrived on the scene shortly before 11 p.m.

But negotiations to talk the man out safely were unsuccessful. The sheriff says the man shot and injured himself. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not known.