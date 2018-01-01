NC high school students evacuated after bomb threat

Students at Cullowhee Valley School were evacuated again Monday morning following a bomb threat found written on a girls bathroom wall.

The students were evacuated to the Cullowhee Recreation Center gymnasium and Cullowhee Valley students were dismissed early for the day.

While that was going on, a handwritten note was found that suggested there could be a gun on campus.

That sent the recreation center into lockdown. School was then canceled for the day, with parents picking up their kids, lining Highway 107.

"And I have to drop everything and come and get a child. So, it's rough. But I will do it for serious things like this," Jessica Batchelor said.

Batchelor still has the Parkland shooting fresh on her mind.

"When I got the phone call, I am in complete panic," she said. "It's scary because we know what really happened in Florida."

School leaders are asking parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats and the consequences that could lead to a full year of suspension.

"I encourage students and parents to have conversations tonight over their dinner and talk about the danger of communicating threats in our school buildings and the amount of resources it takes," Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Elliott said.

Elliott wants students to come forward if the see something suspicious, for the threats to stop, and for students to understand the fear threats put on everyone. She also wants students to understand the enormous resources implemented because of these threats, including a bomb dog sniffing his way through the school, vehicles and mountains of book bags Monday.

About 1:15 Monday afternoon, a bomb threat at the alternative school known as The Hub led to students evacuating to Scotts Creek Elementary School.

Nothing was found at either school, and all students were safe. But Elliott said there's a cost.

"We need to concentrate on our school work, as opposed to evacuating buildings," she said.

Several parents plan to address school board members at Tuesday night's meeting about the threats.

Students were evacuated on Friday afternoon due to "the discovery of a minor threat" related to the school building.