A Transylvania County deputy shot himself in the hand Monday while trying to fend off a dog attack.

Sheriff David Mahoney said the deputy was answering a disturbance call in the East Fork community when the dog of one of the men involved attacked him. The sheriff said the deputy's gun discharged, hitting the dog and the officer's hand.

The deputy was taken for treatment. There was no word on the condition of the dog or any charges.