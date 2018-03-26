Judge orders release of APD bodycam footage of 2017 arrest

A superior court judge has ruled nine Asheville police bodycam videos should be released from the night in August 2017 when a former APD officer beat a pedestrian accused of jaywalking.

Scroll for more content...

"The fact that one of these videos has already been released, I think that makes it a more compelling public interest that the others be seen and lessens any damage the release of the others may cause," Superior Court Judge Mark Powell said Monday morning.

Powell set a 2 p.m. Monday deadline for the release of the bodycam videos, unless the decision is appealed. District Attorney Todd Williams stated via Twitter he won't appeal the judge's decision and put out his response to the petition for footage release.

Former APD Officer Chris Hickman's attorney, Thomas Amburgey would not say if he planned an appeal.

Powell sided with the city attorney's argument for public transparency. Powell said it was in the public's interest to view the videos from that night. City Attorney Robin Curry presented the argument that the leaked video has caused significant mistrust and the council wants transparency and for residents to see the account of the evening from start to finish.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A superior court judge has ruled nine Asheville police bodycam videos should be released from the night in August 2017 when a former APD officer beat a pedestrian accused of jaywalking.

"The fact that one of these videos has already been released, I think that makes it a more compelling public interest that the others be seen and lessens any damage the release of the others may cause," Superior Court Judge Mark Powell said Monday morning.

View image on Twitter

View image on Twitter

Kimberly King

@KimKingReports

Judge rules videos should be released. Sets next Monday , deadline. Appeal by opposing parties possible,unclear that'll take place @WLOS_13

10:50 AM - Mar 26, 2018

1

See Kimberly King's other Tweets

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Powell set a 2 p.m. Monday deadline for the release of the bodycam videos, unless the decision is appealed. District Attorney Todd Williams stated via Twitter he won't appeal the judge's decision and put out his response to the petition for footage release.

View image on Twitter

View image on Twitter

Buncombe County DA

@BuncombeCoDA

The State does not intend to appeal Judge Powell's ruling in this matter. Please find attached a copy of the State's court filing in regard to today's hearing. @AVLreporter @WLOS_13 #wncnews #avlnews

11:50 AM - Mar 26, 2018

2

See Buncombe County DA's other Tweets

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Former APD Officer Chris Hickman's attorney, Thomas Amburgey would not say if he planned an appeal.

Powell sided with the city attorney's argument for public transparency. Powell said it was in the public's interest to view the videos from that night. City Attorney Robin Curry presented the argument that the leaked video has caused significant mistrust and the council wants transparency and for residents to see the account of the evening from start to finish.

WLOS

Williams argued releasing the additional videos would prejudice a jury pool.

The city of Asheville petitioned for the release of the footage after one video was leaked to the media in February 2018. The leaked footage shows Hickman beating and tasing Johnnie Rush, who was accused of jaywalking near the corner of Biltmore and Short Coxe avenues on Aug. 24, 2017.