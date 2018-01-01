Man charged with threatening to blow up courthouse

Authorities arrested a man Monday after various Buncombe County government agencies began receiving calls from an individual threatening to blow up the courthouse unless he received a specified amount of money.

Detectives were quickly able to identify the caller and his location, a news release from the county said.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and the Asheville Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Lowell James Williams Jr., who was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of extortion and five counts of making a false bomb report to a public building.

Williams is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $150,000 secured bond.

Authorities said no evidence related to bombs or bomb-making material was found.