A public service was held Monday morning for former Governor and United States Senator Zell Miller in his hometown of Young Harris.

Scroll for more content...

He passed on Friday at the age of 86. Miller was home after being treated for Parkinson's Disease.

After his diagnosis for Parkinson's, Miller retired from public life.

"Zell has good days and bad days," his grandson Bryan told CBS46 News in 2017.

Public funeral arrangements began Monday.