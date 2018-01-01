Hot air balloon with 3 onboard hits power line while landing in Wesley Chapel

Pasco sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a hot air balloon accident near The Groves Shopping Center.
Three people were onboard the basket at the time. Two adult passengers, Hector and Ashley Vega, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said. The pilot, Michael Braun, was uninjured.
The incident occurred near Oakley Boulevard about 8:44 a.m. Saturday.
The hot air balloon was approaching a landing spot when the basket struck a power line, a Pasco sheriff's office release said. The balloon then landed below the power line.
The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.
No further information was released.