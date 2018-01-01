Christina Aguilera goes makeup free for Paper

Christina Aguilera is stunning -- and almost unrecognizable -- on the new cover of Paper magazine.

The typically glam singer went makeup free for the magazine's "Transformation 2018" issue. Aguilera told Paper that she's at a point in her career where she wants to "strip it all back."

"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she said. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

But she's not giving up the lashes and bright lips entirely.

"I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face," she added. "Let's not get it twisted."

Aguilera's best beauty tip?

"Be fearless in breaking new boundaries and don't be afraid to go against the grain of criticism along the way," she said. "There's always gonna be those trolls out there or people that have their own definition and ideals of beauty."